Sat 7/29 @ 4-8PM

The Lester Rail Trail is a miniature railroad and station house located at the Susan Hambley Nature Center in the Medina County Parks. Along with the mini railroad enthusiast group N.E.O.L.S., the public is invited to take little train rides around its equally tiny station house.

Admission is free for this all ages event.

medinacountyparks/lester-rail-trail

