Any Two For One Deals at Twins Days in Twinsburg?

Fri 8/4 @ 9:30AM-9:30PM

Sat 8/5 @ 9AM-9PM

Sun 8/6 @ 8:30AM-7PM

The annual Twin Days Festival, pride of Twinsburg, Ohio, marks its 41st year in 2017. But the village of Twinsburg itself is marking its bicentennial (yes, the place was founded by identical twins, Aaron and Moses Wilcox by name). Thus “Twincentennial” is this year’s theme.

The largest annual gathering of twins in the world invites any “multiples” — twins, triplets, quads on up. Friday in actually open ONLY to twins registered in advance and their relatives, finishing with a Royal Court and twins karaoke. Maybe even the revelation of Trump’s tax return; that’s how elite it is.

Fun for the public fun starts Saturday and Sunday, with the big “Double Take” Saturday-morning parade followed by twins talent shows and contests, live entertainment, and fireworks at dusk. Sunday at 2:45 PM is set aside for an epic group-photo shoot (double exposures, perhaps?).

Entertainment highlights include hip-hop great Jul Big Green, ventriloquist Daniel Jay and the Brian Papesh Band. Medical research stations and information kiosks on twin genetics are also present throughout.

Admission on Saturday and Sunday is free.

twinsdays

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: