Twilight at the Zoo is a Real Meat Market – at Least at the Big Cat Area

Fri 8/4 @ 7PM-midnight

This is the biggest adults-only fundraiser/mixer on the calendar of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. It’s a 21-and-over (hey, does that apply to the animals too?) soiree amidst the exhibits after dark.

Wine and craft beer will flow freely, and live local bands perform throughout the zoological park. The lineup includes Run Avril Run, CRAIC, Disco Inferno and many others, but we love the ones who happen to have beastly names, like Armstrong Bearcat and Joe Bell & the Swing Lizards. New this year is a live DJ and dance party.

Tickets are $85.

twilight-at-the-zoo

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: