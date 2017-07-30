Tremont’s Arts in August Is Back with a Month of Theater, Dance & Music in Lincoln Park

Fri 8/4-Sat 8/26

If you’d like to check out some of the area’s cultural offerings for free in a beautiful outdoor urban setting, well, that’s what Tremont’s Arts in August about. Each weekend in August, it showcases local theater, dance and musical ensembles in Lincoln Park, with something different each night.

Theater is up first. It kicks off on Fri 8/4 @7pm with Cleveland’s Public Theatre’s summer teen group from its Student Theatre Enrichment Program performing its all-original production And Yet, We Rise. On Sun 8/6 @ 7pm catch the Cleveland Shakespeare Festival’s version of Macbeth, which is traveling around the city playing in parks and other public spaces.

Two veteran dance troupes, Inlet Dance Theatre (Fri 8/11 @ 8:30pm) and Verb Ballets (Sat 8/12 @ 8:30pm), perform the second weekend. On Fri 8/18 it will dedicate the new gazebo followed by a performance from Cleveland Opera Theatre @ 7pm. They’ll be followed on Sat 8/19 @ 7pm by Latin music band Papo Ruiz Y La Dulzura de la Salsa. And on Sun 8/20 Me Him & Her Presents Good Vibes, with DJs spinning a family-friendly mix of reggae, soul, funk, disco and world music from noon-8pm.

Arts in August closes on Fri 8/25 @ 7pm with ContempOpera, PopOpera, with some of the area’s top performers combining classical and pop music on and finally, the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra with vocalist Evelyn Wright doing music by such composers as Dizzie Gillespie, Cole Porter, Hoagy Carmichael, Irving Berlin and more on Sat 8/26 @ 7pm.

