Thu 8/3 @ 6PM

Are there human or other animal ghosts in Cuyahoga Valley National Park? Find out at Campfire Tales at CVNP’s Ledges Shelter, where visitors gather ’round the fire and spin yarns and tales about America. Games will be played on the lawn beginning at 6pm, and the fire starts at 7pm.

Bring a blanket. Admission is free.

nps.gov/cuva

[Written by Lucy McKernan]

Post categories: