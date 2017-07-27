THEATER REVIEW: ‘The Lady of the Slipper’ @ Ohio Light Opera by Lisa DeBenedictis

Through Sat 8/12 Wooster-based summer repertory company Ohio Light Opera’s 39th season opened its premiere of The Lady of the Slipper (A Modern Cinderella), Victor Herbert’s 1912 operetta, to a holdout audience. Herbert wrote the original operetta, with lyrics by James O’Dea from the book by Anne Caldwell and Lawrence McCarty.

Versions of the Cinderella story can be traced as far back as 7BC, in a story about a Greek slave girl becoming an Egyptian queen. There are Chinese versions written between 618-907 AD, where the protagonist Yeh-Shen first appeared in the T’ang Dynasty as a mistreated stepdaughter who is befriended by a magic fish with big golden eyes, whose spirit transforms majestic clothes and shoes to makeover the waif into a regal consort.

The most popular versions, published by Charles Perrault in Histoires ou contes du temps passé in 1697, and later by the Brothers’ Grimm in their folk tale collection Grimms’ Fairy Tales, helped create the Disney version that has entertained generations.

This version, an operetta in three acts, has a fine ensemble cast. The production was directed with comedic facility by Steven Daigle and conducted with exceptional enthusiasm by Steven Byess.

This version’s protagonist lives with her stepsisters and father, a baron, who has been widowed and is in dire financial straits. It’s a farcical tale with Cinderella, amicably portrayed with an enchanting voice by Gretchen Windt.

In it, Cinderella and her stepsisters Dollbabia (Tanya Roberts) and Freakette (Sarah Best) are visited by a clairvoyant named Romneya, (an audience favorite, played with comic proficiency by Alexa Devlin) who confides in Cinderella’s father Baron Von Nix (Ted Christopher) that his fortunes will turn to luxury this evening when one of his daughters falls in love with and ultimately becomes betrothed to Crown Prince Maximilian (euphoniously portrayed by Benjamin Krumereig).

The story unfolds with a fairy godmother (Katherine Corle) who is unusually overscrupulous and punctual and two sidekicks punks (a scarecrow characterized as a disorderly footman by Stephen Faulk and his best friend, a castoff pumpkin named Spooks, epitomized by Nathan Brian). The set design by Daniel Hobbs and the music provided by the Ohio Light Opera Orchestra are commendable. The audience for this premiere was mirthful and exuberant.

