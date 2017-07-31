Take the Trolley Between Two Big Art Fests in Chardon the Same Day

Sun 8/6 @ 10AM-5PM

It’s a busy Sunday out in Chardon, with two major arts events happening simultaneously.

Big Creek Park hosts the Geauga Park District’s 26th annual juried Nature Arts Festival, where regional artists will present the wildlife and nature-based artwork indoors and out. There’s also live music, blacksmithing demos, strolling entertainment including stiltwalkers and a balloon artist, nature-inspired poetry readings and hands-on arts and crafts activities, with summer treats such as kettle corn, fruit smoothies and ice cream, along with more substantial food, available.

geaugaparkdistrict

At the same time the 37th annual Chardon Arts Festival will be taking place on Historic Chardon Square. There more than 100 local and travelling artists will be offering work for sale in a range of media. The restaurants around the square will all be open for business and additional food will be offered on the square.

chardonsquareassociation

Both festivals are free with free parking. But here’s the really good part: Lolly the Trolley will be taking visitors between the two events — a five-minute ride — also for free. Some you only need to park once.

Post categories: