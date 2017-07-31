Take a Trip to Ukraine Without Leaving Ohio at the Ukrainian Festival in Parma

Fri 8/4 @ 6-11PM

Sat 8/5 @ 2PM-midnight

Sun 8/6 @ noon-10PM

Filling in the “U” section in your North Coast summer stay-cation ethnic tour, St. Pokrova’s in Parma offer a weeked in the Ukraine without even need for a passport.

Highlight will be a concert by violin maestro Vasyl Popadiuk, adding melodies to a three-day cultural festival that brings Ukraine-style ethnic food, crafts, costumes, dance and more (including karaoke, which under the circumstances could do worse than rebranding itself `ukaraoke’). Parking and admission are free.

pokrova-church/ukrajinskyj-festyval

[Written by Charles Cassady]

