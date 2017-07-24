Summers @ Severance Take a Journey on the Rhine with Schumann

Fri 7/28 @ 7PM

The Cleveland Orchestra is back in the city for another Summers @ Severance concert this weekend.

Susanna Mälkki conducts “A Journey on the Rhine,” comprising two pieces: Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 3 (“Rhenish,” a reference to the Rhine) and Russian composer Alexander Scriabin’s Piano Concerto in F-sharp minor, featuring young French pianist Bertrand Chamayou as soloist.

Summers @ Severance features a pre-concert happy hour on the Front Terrace and drinks available on the terrace following the concert as well.

Tickets are $35-$85.

