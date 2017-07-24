Something’s INKubating at Cleveland Public Library: NE Ohio’s Biggest Readers/Writers Fest! 

Sat 7/29 @ 9AM-5PM

Literary Cleveland leaves its indelible mark again this weekend with a full day of readings, workshops, poetry, book presentations, performances and lots of free inspiration for adults and teens ages 14-18 at Cleveland Public Library main branch. It’s the culmination of the expanded INKubator following a week of book talks, performances and readings at various venues around the city.

The keynote reader is Oberlin professor Dan Chaon who has published three books of short stories and three novels, including the newly published Ill Will. There are workshops in various aspects of fiction, nonfiction and poetry; youth workshops include flash fiction and how to create you own ’zine.

Admission is free.

