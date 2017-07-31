Shop by the Lake at the Vermilion Beach Market

Fri 8/4 @ 3-8PM

Sat 8/5 @ 9AM-4PM

The Vermilion Beach Market at Sherod Park offers visitors not only the opportunity to shop 60 vendors selling handmade and vintage items, including jewelry, furniture, home décor, clothing and art, but the chance to do so right on the Lake Erie shore surrounded by green space, trails, a playground and two picnic pavilions where you can sit and enjoy food purchased at the market. A portion of the event’s proceeds go to the upkeep of the park. It’s free for visitors.

vermilionbeachmarket

Post categories: