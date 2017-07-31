See Classic-Style Burlesque at Brunch Showcase Burlesco at the Alex Theater at the 9

Sun 8/6 @1PM

Burlesco is a new entertainment offering from Metropolitan at the 9’s Alex Theater, working with long-running Cleveland burlesque troupe Le Femme Mystique. It will offer a taste of old-time burlesque, based on the types of performances a guest might have seen at Cleveland’s Roxy in its heyday.

The debut show should be special, because it follows the weekend of the Ohio Burlesque Fest when performers from across the country and event overseas will be in Cleveland for the events at the Beachland Ballroom. Burlesco (the Spanish term for burlesque) will feature some of those performers, headlined by Australia’s Leopard Lass. Come down for brunch at the Metropolitan and stay for they show!

General admission, reserved and VIP tickets range from $20-$50.

