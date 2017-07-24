The Sculpture Center in University Circle Invites All to a Free Summer Cookout

Sat 7/29 @ noon-4pm

Despite its longevity, the Sculpture Center in University Circle, founded in 1989 by the late Cleveland sculptor David E. Davis to showcase the work of emerging artists, tends to be low-profile to many art lovers, kind of stashed away at the back of their minds and not a regular stop on their gallery-hopping circuit.

The nonprofit organization is hosting its first Free Summer Community Cookout with the aim of reaching out to its neighbors and the community to raise its profile a bit. They are especially inviting the underserved and minority communities in the immediate vicinity to stop by, have some food and learn about the center’s resources for families, as well as to make art lovers more aware of the gallery’s exhibition schedule and artist talks.

The event is free and will have vegetarian options; there will also be kid-friendly crafts activities. Rain date is Sat 8/5.

SculptureCenter

