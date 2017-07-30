Prepare for Eclipse of the Sun at Wilmot’s Wilderness Center

Fri 8/4 @ 7-8PM

It’s the total eclipse of the sun! Last time that happened was 1978. Since then, Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” has been played about 68 gazillion times on the airwaves, in Cleveland alone.

Thirty-nine years later, the Wilderness Center in Wilmot (Navarre) Ohio, presents “Get Ready for the Eclipse” program. The rare astronomical phenomenon that takes place Aug. 21, when viewed from Ohio, is technically a partial eclipse, but still worth getting ready to view.

The total eclipse with greatest duration can only be viewed in a 70-mile-wide swath that cuts from northwest to southeast U.S., with southern Illinois being the epicenter. Closer to home, Wilderness Center teaches children and adults — especially those of us who have forgotten, after 39 years, how to safely view the giant star and its weird shadow eclipse — why and how it’s happening.

Disclaimer: NEVER look directly into the sun, whether viewing an eclipse or not. Admission is free.

[Written by Lucy McKernan]

