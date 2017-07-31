Pop Life Studios Debuts New Mural During Walk All Over Waterloo

Fri 8/4 @ 6-8PM

As Waterloo’s newest addition, Pop Life Studio gets ready to debut this fall, and a four-sided mural project is underway. A visit from London muralist Camille Walala and assistant Julia Jomaa has the district (and visitors) colorfully excited with this awesome project.

Join in on the mural reveal celebration complete with food trucks, music and a chance to meet the artist this Friday at Pop Life Studio Lot, 15619 Waterloo Road, during Walk All Over Waterloo.

[Written by Dru Thompson, photos by Dru Thompson]

