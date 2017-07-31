Pianist, Composer & Educator Bill Dobbins Plays at Akron’s BLU Jazz +

Wed 8/2 @ 7 PM

Few have resumes as impressive as Bill Dobbins. The renowned world-class pianist, composer and Eastman School of Music professor of jazz studies returns to BLU Jazz + for a special solo performance.

Dobbins has performed with orchestras and chamber ensembles under the direction of Louis Lane, Pierre Boulez and Lukas Foss, and has performed and recorded with such jazz artists as Clark Terry, Al Cohn, Red Mitchell, Phil Woods, Bill Goodwin, Gary Foster, Dave Liebman, John Goldsby and Peter Erskine. As professor of jazz studies at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, Dobbins teaches composing and arranging courses and directs of the award winning Eastman Jazz Ensemble and Eastman Studio Orchestra. Many of his students have went on to have successful careers as well.

There’s no cover.

blujazzakron/bill-dobbins

