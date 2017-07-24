PHOTOSTREAM: 78th Street Studios Third Friday

Fri 7/21

78th Street Studios’ Third Fridays never lack for highlights. And there were plenty of them during the July art hop.

Among them were a sprawling show of work by dozens of artists who live in the Middle East or have their roots there, organized by C.A.M.E.O., the Cleveland American Middle East Organization; Step Right Up!, at E11even2 Gallery, in which more than 40 artists presented work on circus themes; and a blockbuster show at HEDGE Gallery, featuring work by red-hot Cleveland painter Justin Brennan and returning art star Stephen Kasner, whose gloomy work was a hit with Cleveland’s underground tock community in the ’90s.

