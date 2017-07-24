Fri 7/21
78th Street Studios’ Third Fridays never lack for highlights. And there were plenty of them during the July art hop.
Among them were a sprawling show of work by dozens of artists who live in the Middle East or have their roots there, organized by C.A.M.E.O., the Cleveland American Middle East Organization; Step Right Up!, at E11even2 Gallery, in which more than 40 artists presented work on circus themes; and a blockbuster show at HEDGE Gallery, featuring work by red-hot Cleveland painter Justin Brennan and returning art star Stephen Kasner, whose gloomy work was a hit with Cleveland’s underground tock community in the ’90s.
View the PHOTOSTREAM here.
One Response to “PHOTOSTREAM: 78th Street Studios Third Friday”
Leslie Edwards Humez
As the curator for Step Right Up! I’d like to personally thank you for the mention and also send thanks on behalf of the e11even2 gallery owners and the artists who created all new work especially for this unusual invitational exhibit. We hope your Cool Cleveland readers will visit us closing night, August 18th, to see what happens when 40+ of Cleveland’s most creative minds interpret the theme. Stop by! clevelandartsculpture.com