PechaKucha Akron at the Well Puts the Spotlight on Local Creatives

Fri 8/4 @ 8PM

PechaKucha Akron is back for Volume VIII at the Well, where nine presenters will do that PechaKucha thing of showing 20 slides for 20 seconds apiece while they talk about their project/idea. Presenters include Amani Abraham, Katie Beck, Natalie Grieshammer, James Hardy, Travis Lee, Justin Leonti, Joe Pine, Jill Smith and Denny Wilson.

Crafty Mart will be selling beer and wine to lubricate the event and there will be free snacks. Doors open at 7pm; program starts at 8. Admission is $5.

PKAkron

