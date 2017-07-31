Painting and Poetry Art Therapy Happen on First Thursdays at SPACES

Thu 8/3 @ 6PM

Experiment with the fluid nature and abstract strokes of water color techniques. Combine the paint with a variety of meaningful words cut out of magazines and newspaper or write your own and collage it onto your painting.

Every first Thursday of the month, Art Therapy Studio at SPACES engages in art making, community, healing and inspiration in experimental art at Art Therapy Thursday.

Please RSVP to reserve your seat with Art Therapy Studio at 216-791-9303. It’s $5 to cover the cost of supplies.

spacesgallery/art-therapy-thursdays

