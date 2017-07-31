Oddball Folk Duo Troubadours of Divine Bliss Performs at the Music Box

Mon 8/7 @ 7:30PM

The very name tells you something about the Troubadours of Divine Bliss, which is the best kind of band name. It tells you they’re unpredictable, humorous, upbeat and freewheeling, with a bit of hippie/gypsy DNA.

In fact the Louisville, Kentucky-based duo of Aim Me Smiley and Renee Ananda do indeed play sort of eclectic folk music designed to make you leave smiling with their harmonizing and playing bunch of acoustic instruments. They’ve played Cleveland often in the two decades or so they’ve been touring, often at non-traditional venues. This time they’re going some place you’d expect to hear such a band: the music Box Supper Club.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

troubadoursofdivinebliss

musicboxcle

