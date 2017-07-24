Noche De Guayabera Holds Scholarship Fundraiser Dance Party at Bop Stop

Fri 7/28 @ 6 PM

The Young Latino Network’s Noche De Guayabera at Bop Stop is a fun night for all Latinos, friends and the Northeast Ohio community to come together and celebrate the rich Latin American cultural heritage through food, music and dancing. This annual scholarship fundraiser party supports educational and leadership development opportunities within the Hispanic community.

Come get your salsa on featuring DJ Danny who is sure to get your hips moving and feet grooving. Grab a bite from the assortment of food vendors and sip on one of the special cocktail recipes, wine, or beer served up at the cash bar.

Put on your guayabera and come party! Tickets are $25-$50.

