The Music Settlement Holds Open House at the BOP STOP

Sun 7/30 @ 12:30-3:30PM

With its expansion to the west side — with the Bop Stop augmenting its original University Circle facility, and a brand new location at the corner of West 25th & Detroit coming in the fall of 2018 — The Music Settlement has grown its capacity to offer educational programs for all ages and abilities.

To learn more about them and to see what is happening on the west side, bring the whole family to an open house at the Bop Stop Sunday afternoon. There’ll be free snacks, activities and performances by students, faculty and clients of The Music Settlement on two stages — indoors and out. The outdoor stage will even end with a big drum circle — you can all join in. It’s free.

