Fri 8/4 @ 8PM

MOCA Cleveland’s Open Projector Night is back, when aspiring filmmakers can sign up to claim up to 10 minutes to screen their work of any type, from experimental film to a mini-narrative, featuring animation, live actors or abstract imagery. Filmmakers submit the films online, and MCOA staff picks 60 minutes of film to show on a first-come, first-served basis. So you might see almost anything.

Admission is a $5 suggested donation, free for MOCA members.

open-projector-night-august

