Millennial Theatre Project Presents Play About Addiction at Akron Civic Theatre

Fri 8/4 & Sat 8/5 @ 8PM

Although Ohio faces many challenges, heroin/opioid addiction has been getting an outsized among of attention as the overdose death rate has skyrocketed and entire towns have been decimated by its impact.

Now the Millennial Theatre Project is taking a look at the crisis in its production (In)Dependent: The Heroin Project, running for two performances at the Akron Civic Theatre in its intimate onstage cabaret set-up.

“The development of this project is a form of artistic activism,” they say. “(In)Dependent captures the physical, mental, and emotional issues that addicts, former addicts, friends, families, nurses, policemen, and children undergo from primary and secondary views on heroin. Through the power of the arts, acting and dancing, this piece will describe the effects that heroin causes from the perspective of the user and the people they surround themselves with.”

Tickets are $15. Proceeds will go to area addiction recovery facilities and programs.

