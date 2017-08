Thu 7/27 @ 5-9PM



Fri 7/28-Sun 7/30 @ 9AM-2AM

The 81st annual Rockin’ our Roots is four days of all things Lebanese and Syrian including music by the Chris Aceto Arabic Band, tons of cultural happenings, and lots of Lebanese and Syrians from all over Midwest gathering at Renaissance Hotel in Cleveland.

General admission is free.

midwestfederation

Post categories: