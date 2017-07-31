Mamai Theatre Performs Ibsen Classic ‘A Doll’s House’ at PlayhouseSquare

Wed 8/9-Sun 8/27

Norwegian playwright Hendrik Ibsen’s 1879 play A Doll’s House was like the Feminine Mystique of its era, looking at the frustrations of a comfortable middle-class woman whose only option in life was to be a housewife. Its final door slam is one of theater’s most famous moments.

Cleveland’s Mamai Theatre, which was founded to offer more opportunities for women to perform meaty roles, is opening its own take on this oft-performed play. It’s directed by one of the theater’s four co-founders, Christine McBurney.

The show runs Wednesdays through Saturdays @ 7:30pm and Sundays @ 2:30pm though Sun 8/27 at PlayhouseSquare’s Bailosky Lab Theatre. Tickets are $18-$32.

mamaitheatreco.org/a-dolls-house

