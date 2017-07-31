Lyle Lovett & His Large Band Entertain Under the Stars at Cain Park

Thu 8/3 @ 8PM

Texan Lyle Lovett is one of the most distinctive and iconoclastic performers in what some might dub “alternative country,” that it’s hard to recall that back in the ’80s he was showcased in traditional country music venues such as Nashville’s County Music Fan Fare.

That didn’t last in a genre soon to be dominated by Garth Brooks and an army of hunks in tight black T-shirts and cowboy hats. His eclectic music, infused with jazz, swing, blues and more, and his tongue-in-cheek, smart-ass lyrics went against the grain and he soon found new audiences outside country music. One of his biggest fans was the late Plain Dealer music writer Jane Scott; he was her favorite artist and the last performer she saw before dying at age 91 in 2011.

Lovett and His Large Band return to Cleveland Heights’ Cain Park Evans Amphitheater. Tickets are $40-$75.

