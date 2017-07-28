Lakewood Arts Fest Delivers Hordes of Creators and Their Wares for 40th Annual Event

Sat 8/5 @ 10AM-6PM

It’s hard to believe Lakewood Art Fest has been around since 1977. Time flies.

Nevertheless, the yearly extravaganza, produced by Lakewood Downtown Arts Festival, Inc. nonprofit, gives money earned or donated toward a scholarship for one lucky local high school graduate/Lakewood resident who pursues a fine arts degree.

A whopping 160 artists will be on hand selling ceramics, jewelry, paintings, photography, fibers, and glass, wood and fiber works.

Word to the wise: According to the fest website, visitors are discouraged from bringing pets because of August heat and dense crowds. Admission is free.

[Written by Lucy McKernan]

