Kids Can Get Wild in the Woods at Summit Metroparks

Thu 8/3 @ 2:30-4:30PM

Wed 8/9 @ 9:30-11:30PM

If your kids have a lot of extra steam to blowoff, let them get “Wild in the Woods” at Summit Metroparks where they can’t break anything. The two-hour naturalist-guided program gives kids a chance to get up-close and hands-on with nature, exploring off-trail sights, sounds and smells, making “tree cookies” and mud pies (what kid doesn’t love THAT?), building an A-frame fort and more.

The program takes place at Liberty Park/Twinsburg Ledges area on Thu 8/3 and Goodyear Heights Metro Park’s Pioneer area in Akron on Wed 8/9.

