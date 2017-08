Sun 8/6 @ 5-8PM

If you’re looking for an early evening place to hang on a Sunday — don’t want to stay out too late — head down to Public Square to enjoy an evening of jazz & blues presented by Karamu House. Four vocalists will front a live band and a youth ensemble, providing a cross-generational evening of beloved blues and jazz tunes.

It’s free.

clevelandpublicsquare

