Juggler/Comedian Mark Nizer Brings His Family-Friendly Spectacle to Cain Park

Wed 8/2 @1PM

Juggler/comedian Mark Nizer enhances his dexterous feats of juggling and comedic antics with impressive special effects. That’s made his versatile act popular on college campuses, festivals, cruises, performing arts centers and nightclubs. He performs at corporate events; he’s opened concerts for Barry Manilow, Gladys Knight, Bob Hope, Jerry Sienfeld and Ray Charles; and made many TV appearances.

While his act features tricks and skills, such as juggling a burning propane tank, a running electric carving knife and a 16-pound bowling ball, that will amaze even seen-it-all adults, it’s likely to leave an even long-lasting impact on kids. Yes, he’s family-friendly. He’ll be doing at family matinee at Cain Park’s Alma Theater. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 at the door.

cainpark

nizer

