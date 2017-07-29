Musicians Hold John Morton Memorial Session at Akron’s BLU Jazz +

Thu 8/3 @ 8 PM

The Northeast Ohio jazz community gathers at BLU Jazz + to celebrate the life and legacy of the remarkable musician, John Morton. An Akron native, Morton was one of the most dynamic vocalists in the area, active in R&B, jazz, gospel, pop and blues.

Pianist, collaborator and friend of Morton’s, Rock Wehrmann, leads an open jam session to celebrate Morton’s life. Musicians are welcome to honor Morton through his love of playing music. Bring your instrument and your fond memories to remember John through music.

Admission is $15

blujazzakron/john-morton-memorial-tribute-session

