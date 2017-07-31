Jazz Guitarist John Pizzarelli Returns to Nighttown for Four Shows

Wed 8/2 & Thu 8/3 @ 7 & 9PM

Guitarist/vocalist John Pizzarelli returns to Nighttown with his trio for two nights. The 57-year-old musician, son of legendary jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli (who’s still performing occasionally at age 91), has recorded more than two dozen albums since making his debut in 1983, with another dozen with his dad.

Pizzarelli’s repertoire emphasizes classic 20th-century pop music, both from the Great American Songbook era and later (he released a tribute to Paul McCartney in 2015). His latest is titled Sinatra & Jobim @ 50 (featuring Daniel Jobim), his own take on a memorable album by Frank Sinatra and Antonio Carlos Jobim, released in 1967. It features renditions of some of the songs from the earlier album, along with new tunes.

Tickets are $40.

