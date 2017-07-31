History of Ohio’s Zoar Village Is on Display at Shaker Historical Society

Fri 8/4-Tue 10/31

Ohio’s Historic Zoar Village turns 200 this year, highlighting the history of this community of German religious separatists that fled to the hinterlands of Ohio to escape persecution.

The Shaker Historical Society will be displaying an exhibit about the Zoar community that existed from 1817-1898 in what’s now Tuscarawas County, educating visitors about the activities there that include agriculture, furniture-making, helping to build part of the Ohio and Erie Canal, and weekend tourism. The exhibit includes a replica of the 2.4 acre Zoar meditation garden, along with various artifacts from the community.

At the Shaker Historical Society, the traveling exhibit will include panels on how the Zoar community compared with the Shakers at North Union. The exhibit opens with a reception Fri 8/4 @ 6-8pm. It’s free; please RSVP by phone 216-921-1201. The exhibit is on view through Tue 10/31.

