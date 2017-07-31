Hear the Beloved Songs from “The Music Man” Concert-Style at Cain Park

Sat 8/5 @ 8PM

Sun 8/6 @ 2PM

There won’t literally be seventy-six trombones leading the big parade into Cain Park’s Evans Amphitheatre — at least we don’t think so. But there will be a whole pack of young musicians playing a variety of instruments when the Contemporary Youth Orchestra — composed of talented high school kids from around the area — joins The Musical Theater Project and Liza Grossman there for two performances of The Music Man in concert, with TMTP’s associate director Joanna May Hunkins directing and Jordan Cooper providing musical direction.

The classic 1957 musical about the slick, fast-talking con artist who blows into River City to try to sell musical instruments he doesn’t have and in the process falls in love features such now-standards as “Good Night My Someone,” “Gary, Indiana,” “Seventy-six Trombones” and “Til There Was You.” The actors will sing all the classic tunes in front of the orchestra, narrated by Grossman.

At 1pm before Sunday’s performance, TMTP’s founder Bill Rudman will give a pre-concert talk. Tickets are $32-$50.

cainpark

