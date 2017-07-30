 Get a Midsummer Night’s Dram at Vintage Ohio in Kirtland

Fri 8/4 & Sat 8/5 @ 1-10PM

Vintage Ohio doesn’t refer to a time when “opioids” was just a made-up word for fans of the Ron Howard character from The Andy Griffith Show. Rather, it’s a much-anticipated summer gathering in a pastoral meadow of Ohio wineries and restaurants/caterers at Lake Metroparks Farmpark.

This year expect “a little brew, too” from micro-distillers, for the beer crowd. There will be live music on three states, cooking lessons, a craft fair and onsite pet adoption services.

Cost of admission at the gate is $35 for adult tasters (discount for advance sales); $12 for designated driver tickets; $3 for children ages 3 to 17. Purchase entitles visitors to a complementary souvenir wine glass and tasting card.

visitvintageohio

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: