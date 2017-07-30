Get a Fair Deal at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea

Mon 8/7 @ 5-11PM

Tue 8/8-Fri 8/11 @ noon-11PM

Sat 8/12 @ 10AM-11PM

Sun 8/13 @ noon-10PM

It was 40 years ago Pink Floyd released their Animals LP. And it was 121 years ago that the Cuyahoga County Fair began. What happens when you put the two together? You get the Pink Floyd tribute band Wish You Were Here doing a special concert of Animals, on one place where the pigs might not necessarily be fake.

That concert is just one of the attractions at the fair, which, in addition to the livestock and animals displays, also features antiques, art, floral and produce exhibits, the boardwalk fries, harness racing, a demolition derby, Indians mascot Slider, fireworks — and a carnival midway with rides.

General admission tops out at $8 on peak days, with other days carrying discounts for seniors and families, and even some free hours. Admission is free in general to active military with ID.

cuyfair

[Written by Charles Cassady]

