Gather in Glenville Showcases Neighborhood’s Positives

Sun 7/30 @ 1PM

Glenville may not be Cleveland’s trendiest neighborhood, more known for poverty and violence than boutiques and bistros. But it wants you to know there are good things going on there.

That’s what it’s annual festival Gather in Glenville is about. Taking place at the corner of E. 105th and Superior, the festival includes a farmers market, a gospel and soul concert, a makers market and a community lunch.

“Through food, art, music and entertainment, the series will speak truth to perception and invite all of Cleveland to gather and experience the richness, diversity, and resurgence of the area,” say the organizers.

In addition, the event will host one of the citywide Common Ground discussions on the topic of “Growing Glenville: where we are, and where we are going.” Reserve your spot by visiting common-ground/locations/

Gather in Glenville is family-friendly, pet-friendly, free and open to all.

