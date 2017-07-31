Explore How Cultures Come Together in Cleveland at the Maltz Museum



Sun 8/6 @ noon-5PM

As part of its ongoing mission to bring together people of different backgrounds and ethnicities to share their experiences, the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is presenting an afternoon called “Growing Our Cultural Garden,” in conjuction with Global Cleveland.

It starts at noon with a musical performance by Eric Schmiedl and Steven Jones, who call themselves Threads, featuring stories and songs from the blues tradition.

At 2pm there’s a panel discussion which will talk about growing our cultural gardens — literally. It will delve into the Cleveland Cultural Gardens in Rockefeller Park along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Dr. Wael Khoury, president of the Cleveland Cultural Garden Foundation and co-founder of the Syrian Cultural Garden (whose triple arches are big favorites for wedding photography) and Ooan Loi-Powell, vice president of the Vietnamese Cultural Garden, will talk about the groups represented by gardens and about the annual One World Day at the gardens, coming up Sun 8/27.

Then at 3:45pm, catch a staged reading of Crossing Borders: Immigrant Narratives, directed by Lora Workman and Marc Moritz and featuring writing by more thana dozen Cleveland writers.

Admission is $12, and space is limited. Make a reservation for these programs here.

