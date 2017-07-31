Enjoy a Concert of the Crickets Without a Buddy Holly in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Fri 8/4 @ 7PM-midnight

How about a nighttime summer music event in the Cuyahoga Valley without your car getting broken into? And musicians not showing up drunk/stoned and throwing bottles into the crowds? (Maybe)

Crickets, katydids and other insects who communicate by trills, clicks and rasps are the headliners, in an event co-hosted with Cleveland Institute of Music faculty member Lisa Rainsong (who utilizes sounds of nature in her compositions) and Judy Semroc, a conservation specialist for the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, taking place at CVNP’s Ledges Shelter.

The night begins with a one-hour indoor intro to the “band members,” and how to identify individual insect songs. Then attendees sally into the evening to hear – and write down – sounds they hear. Data accumulated won’t go into a Rolling Stone review but will to the National Park Service itself to further their research.

Registration in advance is required, costing $35 for non-members. Still cheaper than Billy Joel tickets.

conservancyforcvnp/katydids-and-crickets

[Written by Charles Cassady]

