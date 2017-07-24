East Coast Rockers Marah Perform Acoustic House Concert in Ohio City



Sat 7/29 @ 8PM

East coast rockers Marah, from the metro area around Philadelphia, have been cranking out their fervid classic rock for nearly 25 years. They’re the sort of band that once would have been dubbed “blue collar” and placed in the Springsteen axis, telling stories in song about the challenges of ordinary people and incorporating soul and blues influences into good old rock & roll.

Three core members of the band, including brothers Dave and Serge Bialenko who front the band, will be doing an acoustic performance in an Ohio City living room as part of the Mechanic Street House Concerts series, a real treat for those who love their evocative lyrics.

It’s a $20 suggested donation, which all goes to the musicians. To reserve your spot, email mechanicstreetmusic@yahoo.com.

