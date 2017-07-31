Come See a Dual Exhibition of Paper and Book Arts at Morgan Conservatory

Fri 8/4 @ 6 PM
Morgan Conservatory celebrates the opening of two exhibitions, Below the Surface, an intaglio exhibition, and the Know-how Workshop Instructors Exhibition.
Intaglio is an Italian printing process in which the ink is held in furrows below the surface of a metal plate and is transferred to paper through the application of pressure, usually from a printing press. This exhibition, Below the Surface, features work by 30 artists using this antiquated yet irreplaceable medium.
Know-How is the final installment of a rotating three-part exhibition featuring the artists teaching at the Morgan Conservatory this summer. Work is in papermaking, printing, bookbinding, book arts and mixed technique and provides a glimpse into the inspiration and unique skills of the artists and educators of the Morgan Conservatory.
The Morgan Art of Papermaking Conservatory and Educational Foundation is an art center dedicated to the production and preservation of hand papermaking and the art of the book.