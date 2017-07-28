Coit Road Farmers Market Holds Its Annual Fundraising Corn Roast

Sat 8/5 @ 11AM-1PM

Once you’ve started to eat local, you become more aware of what’s in season Those pale January tomatoes just don’t taste very good anymore, and corn in March? Yuk!

But right now, the cornfields all around us are at peak production, as a ride out to the exurbs will show you. That’s why the Coit Road Farmers Market holds it annual Cliff Schultz Corn Roast fundraiser now.

First come to the market and shop — market manager Kevin Scheuring is saying it’s peak season and the stalls are overflowing with good stuff. The market opens at 8am. Then hang out for a lunch of BBQ, side dishes for both meat eaters and vegetarians/vegans. And ofcourse there will be corn, served up many ways — on the cob, in succotash and fried. Two meats and two sides are $10, a la car $4, veggie side a la carte is $2. The money goes to help pay for the ongoing upgrades at the nonprofit market.

There are also health screenings, Zumba and craft activities to keep the kids occupied going on every Saturday.

