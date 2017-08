Sat 8/5 @ 6:30-8:30PM

The Coffeehouse Concert Series at the Fine Arts Association in Willoughby this time around brings Cats Crew with live jazzy soul and gospel on the Marous Brothers outdoor stage. The environment is casual, the music and setting are fmaily-friendly, and refreshments are available for purchase. Admission is free.

fineartsassociation

[Written by Lucy McKernan]

Post categories: