Clock Strikes 13 for the Warehouse District Street Festival

Sun 8/6 @ noon-8PM

Who says the number 13 is unlucky? Well, everyone. And the NASA Apollo program. But the 13th annual Wareshouse District Street Festival is still set to go in downtown Cleveland.

In addition to a Cutest Dog Contest, it’s an Sunday afternoon/evening of day of music, dance, food and tours showcasing the residential-living opportunities right in the metropolitan center.

Musicians scheduled (on three stages) include the Ninja Cowboys, Blues Deville, Rubix Cubed and Kristine Jackson. The Get Hep Swing group will stage a dance demo, and there will be arts, crafts and fashion on sale. Admission is free.

[Written by Charles Cassady]

