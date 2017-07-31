Cleveland Orchestra Showcases Rising Young Stars This Weekend at Blossom Music Center

Sat 8/5 @ 8PM

Sun 8/6 @ 7PM

This weekend, the Cleveland Orchestra will be joined at Blossom Music Center by a pair of talented younger players on successive nights.

On Sat 8/5, Robert Trevino conducts the Cleveland Orchestra as they perform two Tchaikovsky pieces: his Piano Concert No. 1 and his Symphony No. 5. Twenty-six-year-old Uzbek pianist Behzod Abduraimov, winner of the 2009 London International Piano competition, is the soloist for the concerto.

On Sun 8/6 Juraj Valcuha conducts a program that includes Richard Strauss’s Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks, film composer Nino Rota’s Suite from La Strada, Eric Wolfgang Korngold’s Violin Concerto and Strauss’s Suite from Der Rosenkavalier. Thirty-two-year old American violinist Stefan Jackiw, who attended Harvard and the New England Conservatory and has played with major orchestras around the world, will be featured on the Korngold concerto.

Tickets are $24-$89.

