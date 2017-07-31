Cleveland Museum of Art’s Monthly Mix Takes Guests Back to the 1950s

Fri 8/4 @ 6-10PM

You don’t have much more time to see the special exhibit Brand-New & Terrific: Alex Katz in the 1950s at the Cleveland Museum of Art. It closes Sun 8/6. But you can check it out and enjoy other fun activities as well at CMA’s Mix event this month, which will have a 50s flavor. Get Hep Swing will be teaching the jitterbug, the music will be drawn from the 50s, and thee will be 50s-style crafted cocktails available.

Mix tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door, which includes admission to the Alex Katz show.

