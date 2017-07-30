Cleveland International Piano Competition Benefit Offers Encore Performances by Past Medalists

Sat 8/5 @ 6PM

If you are passionate about piano, you undoubtedly are deeply familiar with the biennial Cleveland International Piano Competition, a major international piano competition for rising stars age 30 and under.

Its next iteration is in May-June 2018, Meanwhile, its Encore! Gala is raising money to support the event and give patrons the opportunity to hear past medalists, including 2016 grand prizewinner Nikita Mndoyants (pictured), along with previous medalists Stanislav Khristenko, Dinara Klinton and Leonardo Colafelice. The event also includes dinner and drinks in the grand ballroom of the InterContinental Hotel.

Tickets are $250; $100 is tax-deductible.

