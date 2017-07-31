Cleveland Councilman Matt Zone Talks About the State of America’s Cities

Fri 8/4 @ noon

America’s cities get a bad rap; just follow Trump’s Twitter feed (if you can stand it). Usually he’s attacking Chicago, claiming it needs to be crushed under the bootheel of federal police because of its murder rate (Cleveland’s is higher, but then, they didn’t remove Honorary Trump Plaza signs as Chicago did, a blow to his fragile ego).

For all the talk about violence and poverty, America’s cities are also its economic engines; without them, the U.S. would be a third-world country. Cleveland city councilman Matt Zone, who is the current president of the National League of Cities, will talk about what is right and what is wrong with cities today, and what various cities are doing to address the challenges they have, in a program presented by the City Club of Cleveland in the junior ballroom at the Global Center for Health Innovation. It’s $20 for City Club members; $35 for non-members.

