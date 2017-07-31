Classic Catherine Deneuve Film ‘Belle de Jour’ Screens at Cleveland Museum of Art

Tue 8/8 @ 1:30PM

Fri 8/11 @ 7PM

The 1967 Luis Buñuel film Belle de Jour is a quintessentially late 60s film, exploring the outer reaches of sexuality with its storyline about a bored French housewife who moonlights as a prostitute during the afternoon. It features a 23-year-old Catherine Denueve, whom many were then dubbing the most beautiful woman in the world.

It screens at the Cleveland Museum of Art, with the Tuesday night screening featuring an introduction by Grace An, associate professor of French and cinema studies at Oberlin. Admission is $11; CMA members $8.

clevelandart/belle-de-jour

Post categories: